Manatee- The family of one of the victims of the double homicide at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key, is struggling.

According to the Herald Tribune, Tim Hurley, took care of his 85-year-old mother, who had two strokes, and is partially paralyzed, as well as his sister. He was aided by another sister who also lived at the home, but she tells the paper she has been overwhelmed since his tragic death. 29 year old Kristin Geer has been driving to Sarasota daily from Tampa to help care for her grandmother and mother, but said she only has enough money to provide care for one more month. A Gofundme page has been started for Tim Hurley to help with the care for family members living with him at the time of his death. The page can be found at gofundme.com/help-the-family-of-homicide-victim.