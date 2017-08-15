SARASOTA- A woman involved in a serious crash last Thursday has died.

Florida Highway Patrol reports Tabitha Nicole Peters died three days after a vehicle she was driving traveled into the north bound lane of McIntosh Road, colliding with a van head on.

39 year old Rex Peters and 14 year old Taylor Peters were passengers in the vehicle and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the van, James Lawton, was taken to the Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.