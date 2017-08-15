SARASOTA COUNTY-A traffic stop turns into a police chase on the Suncoast.

Sarasota Police Department says they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Old Bradenton Road before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The car tried to get away and crashed into the wall outside of the Dogtrack parking lot.

The vehicle caught on fire the driver and passengers fled from the scene.

The driver was caught by police officers and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for injuries.

Sarasota County Fire Department extinguished the fire from the vehicle.

Police are still searching for the passengers and the investigation is ongoing.