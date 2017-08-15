SARASOTA- Our four-legged friends bring joy to our lives every day. And at doctor’s hospital therapy dogs are bringing joy to patients and helping them heal.

Every Tuesday you can find Captain, better known as Cappy working at Doctor’s Hospital.

“He’s receptive to people,” “He’s never ever met a stranger. He likeS everybody.”

And the patients love him.

“I think it’s great to bring him in here,” Roland Carroll said.

Cappy reminded Roland of his own dog, waiting for him at home.

“I miss her biting my toes and my fingers,” Carroll said. “My wife says she slept on my pillow last night.”

Captain gets his name from Dee Covello’s dad, and started working as a therapy to dog to honor him.

“Prior to his death,” Covello said. “He was in hospice, and he was visited one week by a cat, and one week by a dog and that’s all he talked about. So I knew once I got Cap that I had to pay it back.”

And pay it back they have.

Cappy has been coming to Doctor’s Hospital for over 7 years, and logged over 500 hours of service.

Doctor’s recognized his work along with Gem, who’s logged another 100 hours.

“We bring a lot of smiles to some very sad faces,” Gayle Guynup said. “That’s the joy of it.”

Gayle and Gem work in Serenity Place with patients receiving specialized behavioral health care. And it’s the patients that bring them back.

“People who have been moved to tears,” Guynup said. “People who come up to me and say this is the highlight of my day.”

Director of Progressive Care Julie Bennett says the patients and staff look forward to the dog’s visits.

“When the therapy dogs come and visit and patients are anxious,” Bennett said. “Are going through difficult times, there’s that unspoken communication when the dogs just surrender and climb into bed and communicate with those patients.”

The hospital donated $500 dollars to both the Suncoast Humane Society and Southeastern Guide Dogs in honor of Cappy and Gem, so more dogs can bring joy to patients.

“That’s the whole point paying it forward,” Covello said.

And Cappy will continue to brighten days every Tuesday.

The Suncoast Humane Society and Southeastern Guide Dogs both provide therapy services at care facilities across the Suncoast.