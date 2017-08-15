Sarasota- The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees have won the national waterskiing championship.

It seems the force was with the Sarasota team as their movie-themed performance – “Star Wars: The Skiquel” – led to a show ski national championship last weekend in Rockville, Illinois. According to the herald tribune, the Ski-A-Rees are the first Florida team to win a water skiing national championship. The Sarasota squad was much smaller than some of the Midwestern teams, but it earned points for showmanship, overall show, ballet, swivel and jumps. The Ski-A-Rees, founded in 1957, are the second oldest water ski team in the country. With a national championship in tow, the Ski-A-Rees will open their fall season next month on City Island. Free shows will begin at 2 p.m. Sundays on city island in Sarasota.