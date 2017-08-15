SARASOTA- Sarasota and Manatee County School Districts issued a safety advisory to Parents, Students and Employees today regarding the solar eclipse.

All outdoor activities between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. will be moved indoors. Outdoor activities may resume after 4:30 p.m.

Bus and car riders will be indoors until their buses or cars arrive.

If parents wish to pick up their children before regular dismissal time at their school on Monday, early dismissals will be allowed.

Parents are asked to use an abundance of caution while driving during the time of the eclipse, and to be especially careful in the parent pickup area at school to avoid distracted drivers, students and pedestrians.

And remember to tune in to SNN for our live special coverage of the solar eclipse next Monday, August 21st from 1pm to 7pm.

We will have experts live in studio as well as our very own Justin Mosely.