SARASOTA – If you’re a woman in your fifties or sixties, you may want to read closely.

“This is a very important time in a woman’s life, where she is actively losing bone,” gynecologist and menopause physician Tara Allmen said.

Your bone mass decreases, while your chances of osteoporosis increase.

“Postmenopausal women are no longer making estrogen,” Dr. Allmen said, “and estrogen is very bone protective.”

So, she says it’s time to get the conversation going.

“Now women think osteoporosis is a diagnosis of little old ladies, of our grandmothers,” Allmen said.

Many women think only bad breaks are concerning, but even a low-impact fall could lead to the disease.

“So from a standing position, or maybe you’re just getting out of a chair or you’ve slipped on a curb,” Allmen said.

Half of women over age 50 will have a fracture caused by osteoporosis, something they don’t realize.

“Women are thinking of other things,” Allmen said. “They’re thinking of breast cancer and heart attack and strokes.”

In doing so, they’re ignoring an important issue.

“More women over the age of 55 are being hospitalized because of osteoporosis fractures, more than those other issues,” Allmen said.

Physicians are somewhat to blame.

“Healthcare professionals are not bringing up the topic to women who break a bone,” Allmen said, “so I would like to empower the women who are postmenopausal to raise the issue with their own healthcare professional.”

You need to know your risk factors. If you’re thin, smoke cigarettes, or have a parent who has osteoporosis, all of those things increase your chance of getting the disease.

“Women think that we can just eat calcium-rich foods, and somehow avoid the whole topic,” Allmen said.

But, that’s not true. Eating healthily and exercising can help, but talk to your doctor to find what works for you.

Visit FracturedTruths.com to learn more about how to avoid the disease.