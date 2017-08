CHARLOTTE- A dump truck and an SUV collide in Port Charlotte, sending two to the hospital, one in critical condition.

It happened shortly after 10 AM Tuesday on South McCall Road and David Boulevard.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS units arrived at the scene after a dump truck carrying dirt and an SUV collided.

The driver of the SUV was bayflited to Lee Memorial Hospital, and the driver of the dump truck was ground transported to a local facility.

No deaths were reported.