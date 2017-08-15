SARASOTA- The family who lost everything in a robbery before the first day of school is receiving support from the community.

Donations have been pouring in and the phone has not stop ringing with people wanting to help the family.

Someone in West Palm Beach donated twenty five hundred dollars to the family.

“Oh my god, thank you Jesus thank you”, said Rose Leverette. She is overwhelmed by the amount of support her family is receiving.

“It just feels so good that we had people step In when because we were at a point where we didn’t know what we was going to do, we had took everything we had to get those clothes and stuff,” said Leverette.

8th grader James Simmons, had to miss the first day of school because he didn’t have anything to wear.

“ I was heartbroken. My mom had did a lot for us so she could get these clothes and go to school and spent a lot to help us,” said Simmons.

He never thought people would do this for him.

“I really don’t know what to say I just want to thank god for them giving all the stuff for me, and letting us go to school to have something to wear on our back and on our feet,” said Simmons.

The community is helping them to get back on their feet and they couldn’t be more thankful.

“There’s evil people, but there’s also good people in the and I thank god for everybody that I help. I really appreciate it,” said Leverette.

The family is in the process of setting up a go fund me page. We will have a link on our website.