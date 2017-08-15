VENICE- A Manatee County Deputy resigns after being arrested last week for contact with a minor while on Venice Beach.

According to the PCA, 39-year-old Steven Buckel approached a 17 year old girl when she was sunbathing by herself at the beach while on vacation.

Despite repeated attempts at telling Buckel she was a minor, he is accused of identifying himself as a cop, kissing the girl and touched her multiple times.

After an investigation by the Venice Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office that lasted a few days, detectives arrested Buckel on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Buckel is out on bond and his arraignment is on September 7th.