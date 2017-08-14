SARASOTA – The country is now responding to the violence in Charlottesville Saturday.

Howard Tevlowitz is the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota, who said President Trump’s words put it perfectly.

“The word ‘repugnant’ was used by the White House today,” Tevlowitz said. “That’s a good word.”

Tevlowitz recalled the exact feeling he had when he learned of the violence.

“Disgusted,” he said. “It’s just a horrible thing to watch.”

Nobody would agree more than Sarasota resident Rifka Glatz.

“I was very saddened and upset,” Glatz said. “I am a Holocaust survivor who was in a concentration camp as a child.”

Their emotions were hit hard by the acts of violence, but Tevlowitz thinks the country as a whole has become desensitized to occurrences like these.

“Terrorist attacks, language, there’s things people say that’s just beyond belief,” Tevlowitz said, “and it happens every day.”

Glatz said she can’t even begin to comprehend it.

“The hatred is beyond me,” Glatz said. “You know many times I think, if there are people who would hate, it’s us..of what was done to us.”

She said growing up, though, she was only taught to love.

“We have never been told to hate,” Glatz said. “Not at home, not in school, not in youth movements, anywhere.”

She just wants others to think the same way.

“Because we are all on the face of this Earth to live peacefully with each other,” Glatz said.

Tevlowitz says we need to figure out why this is happening – not who is to blame.

“The bottom line is, this is just an unacceptable situation right now,” he said.

“I respect anybody, whatever religion you want to,” Glatz said. “But please, respect me too.”

Watch Glatz’s full interview here.