SARASOTA- A rollover crash leaves at least one person dead in Sarasota County.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene at State Road 72 just before 6 Monday night.

A vehicle was flipped over, past the shoulder of the west bound side of 72 near the 11-thousand block.

The accident is being investigated.

