Sarasota- Martin Hyde, who lost in city commission runoff, set a record for most money spent by an individual candidate.

The Herald Tribune says, this year’s Sarasota City Commission election appears to be the most expensive in city history, according to final campaign finance documents. More than $206,000 was spent on the race for the commission’s two at-large seats, which were elected in a May runoff. More than a third of that total spending came from the losing candidate in that runoff, Martin Hyde.

Hyde spent more than $77,000, mostly of his own money, setting a record for the most spent by an individual candidate on a city race, campaign finance records show. He surpassed Mary Anne Servian’s more than $70,000 in her unsuccessful 2007 re-election bid against Dick Clapp.

Ahearn-Koch and Brody raised $44,000 and $42,000, respectively, according to their final campaign finance reports, which were due last week.