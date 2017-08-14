MANATEE- Bargain hunters have a new place to shop on the Suncoast. This time it’s going back to the community.

They say, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” The Nifty Thrifty store in Palmetto makes those words come to life.

The YMCA of Manatee County wanted to give more to the community, but couldn’t find the means.

“There was about $100,000 that we had to cover so we looked at different ways to do that and we decided thrift store would be the best solution,” said Sean Allison, CEO/President of Manatee County YMCA.

They opened their doors Thursday as YMCA’s third thrift store in the country.

All to help fulfill their mission, “It’s feeding somebody. It’s clothing somebody, it’s giving somebody the upper hand, and letting them understand how important they are,” said Jerry Parrish, Manatee’s YMCA Youth Outreach Coordinator.

Proceeds from the store go directly to YMCA’s various outreach programs to help Manatee County families in need.

Allison said, “We have reading programs, we have programs to reduce youth gangs, we sports programs in some very low income areas of Manatee County.”

The store offers a wide range of products,”Whether it be shoes, whether it be clothes, whether it be furniture, there’s a lot here at the store. So if you’ve got stuff, bring it by because it goes right back into the streets of Manatee County, so it helps people,” said Parrish.

Donations can be dropped off at the store or any YMCA locations in Bradenton, Parrish, and Lakewood Ranch.

YMCA members can get an extra 10% off their purchase.

