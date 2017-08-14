VENICE- A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy resigns after he’s accused of touching and kissing a 17 year old girl without permission.

According to a Venice Police Department report, 39 year old Steven Buckle was arrested and charged with battery on Friday, after the victim reported the incident to Venice police.

She told Officers, Buckle kissed and touched her multiple times while she was sunbathing on Venice beach.

She also said she told Buckle, who identified himself as a Sheriff’s Deputy, that she was only 17.

During an undercover investigation, in which a detective posed as the victim, Buckle seemed to affirm the details the victim told officers.

He bonded out of jail on a 25 thousand dollar bond.