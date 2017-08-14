SARASOTA- A man has been arrested in connection with an April hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

According to the Sarasota Police Department 27 year old Devon Watts of was driving a white Chevrolet pickup near Pineapple Avenue and First Street at about 2 a.m. April 11th when he struck Ryan Wear.

Wear was hospitalized with serious injuries and is still recovering.

Watts was identified following an investigation and charged with failing to stop at a crash involving serious bodily injury,

He was released from the Sarasota County jail on bail.