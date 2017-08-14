Starting Middle School isn’t easy. Students are navigating new classes and new friendships, and School Resource Deputies are there to help students however they can. At McIntosh Middle School students count on their deputy to be a teacher, coach and counselor.

School Resource Deputy Shandra Polynice’s back to school goals start with student safety.

“Making sure the parents bringing them are safe, and making sure they leave school just how they came here.”

But safety goes beyond making sure they don’t get injured. Deputy Polynice teaches anti-bullying classes to students.

“It informs them what bullying is,” Deputy Polynice said. “How to prevent it, and what they can do as students, so they’re not just a bystander, but not confronting the bully, they can come report it to me or anyone else on campus.”

She coaches the girls’ volleyball team.

“She’s a very good coach,” 7th grader Lesa Snipes-Williams said. “She works us hard, and she just gives us very good knowledge, because she understands what we go through.”

And she’s there for students both on and off the court.

“She’s very fun to talk to,” Snipes- Williams said. “She’s very passionate about her work.”

McIntosh Middle School Principal Dr. Harriet Moore says Deputy Polynice has become like a counselor for students.

“She helps students find their way around on the first day,” Dr. Moore said. “And even not on the first day, when students get lost in a different way.”

Deputy Polynice says its important students get to know her beyond the uniform.

“They realize ok law enforcement,” Polynice said. “Yeah, they have this uniform on, but they’re people too, I can come up and talk to them about the things that I need and the things that they should know.”

And building relationships, helps build trust.

“You want them to be able to report things that are going on,” Deputy Polynice said. “There are so many more of them then there are of us, so if we have them working with us. It makes school and outside of school safer.”

Because student keeping students safe doesn’t end with the final bell.