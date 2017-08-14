SUNCOAST-While parents on the Suncoast are snapping pictures of their kids for back to school, A Suncoast family is in tears after losing everything and didn’t go to school.

A family comes home to get ready for back to school but when they tried opening the door they realized it was blocked from the inside.

“The couch was behind the front door and couldn’t get in,” Rose Leverette says.

A real life Grinch took everything from five siblings and ransacked the house. The intruders took even the kids dirty clothes and uniforms.

About 1000 dollars’ worth of back to school supplies and clothes also stolen.

What’s supposed to be the most memorable day of school for 9-year-old V’Ashaunty Charles is ruined.

“I can’t go to school, we need clothes, I want to go to school,” cried Charles.

Leverette was recently diagnosed with cancer and is having a tough time trying to help her daughter come up with funds to replace the items stolen.

If you’d like to help, call Leverette at 941-565-9159

SHARE
Previous articleManatee Sheriff’s Office Deputy resigns after being accused of kissing underage girl
Next articleSuncoast Jewish community reacts to Charlottesville violence
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.