SUNCOAST-While parents on the Suncoast are snapping pictures of their kids for back to school, A Suncoast family is in tears after losing everything and didn’t go to school.

A family comes home to get ready for back to school but when they tried opening the door they realized it was blocked from the inside.

“The couch was behind the front door and couldn’t get in,” Rose Leverette says.

A real life Grinch took everything from five siblings and ransacked the house. The intruders took even the kids dirty clothes and uniforms.

About 1000 dollars’ worth of back to school supplies and clothes also stolen.

What’s supposed to be the most memorable day of school for 9-year-old V’Ashaunty Charles is ruined.

“I can’t go to school, we need clothes, I want to go to school,” cried Charles.

Leverette was recently diagnosed with cancer and is having a tough time trying to help her daughter come up with funds to replace the items stolen.

If you’d like to help, call Leverette at 941-565-9159