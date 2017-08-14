Sarasota- Today is the first day of the 2017-18 school year for Sarasota County students.

According to the herald tribune, about 44,000 students will head to 53 schools for their first day back. More than 5,000 employees are reporting for work, including at least 2,700 teachers. The 250 district school buses will be picking up about 17,000 students and traveling about 1,000 routes in total.

Local law enforcement officials offered the following safety tips:

• Allow extra travel time and watch for other cars, pedestrians, bicyclists and school buses.

• Buckle up! Make sure all passengers and drivers in a car, especially children, are buckled up.

• Pay attention to crossing guards and obey school zones.

• Cars must stop for all school buses when the side stop sign is out and red lights are flashing, even if the bus is on the opposite side of the street. Fines for speeding in a school zone and passing a school bus can range from $156 to $456 in Sarasota.