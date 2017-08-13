MANATEE COUNTY – Storms cause erosion to our Florida shorelines and a group concerned about the ecosystem is doing all they can to stabilize mother nature.

Volunteers gathered at De Soto National memorial Saturday to renovate the coastline, re–planting mangrove trees and adding bags of oyster shells to Manatee River as two lines of defense against erosion.

This type of barrier is an alternative to building a seawall.

Spokesperson, Doctor Linda Walters says the mangroves play an important role.

“Mangroves will help instead of erosion of erosion happening they help accrete sediment. Accreting sediment means we are gaining sediment so the mangrove prop roots will actually trap the sediment and you will see in areas where they’re mangroves instead of losing shoreline we are gaining shoreline.”

Doctor Walters says the mangroves are natural habitats for marine life for the use of recreational and commercial uses.