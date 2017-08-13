VENICE – The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement Sunday, August 13, saying the President and CEO, John Ryan, passed away Saturday morning as a result of a heart attack.
“It is with great sadness we share this news as we mourn the loss of our President/Chief Executive Officer John Ryan. He was an incredible man. Sending love and prayers to his wife Anne, daughter Michelle, precious grandson Jensen, family, and friends.”
