BRADENTON – A shattered window in a Bradenton home is the result of an attempted home invasion Sunday, August 13.

The incident happened at the 3000 Block of 46th Avenue West.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at around 10:30 A.M. They say three Hispanic males wearing hockey-style masks attempted to enter the home and broke a window when they couldn’t get in. One of the suspects fired one shotgun round inside the home.

No one was injured.

Please call the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.