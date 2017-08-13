CLERMONT, FL – It’s a special weekend for a Sarasota veteran.

Seventy-nine-year-old Bill Welch completed his 1,000th 5K race, every race combined, that’s an impressive 3,100 miles.

Welch reaches this milestone at Clermont, Florida’s Summer Spring Triathlon / Duathlon / 5K Series event. He is an Air Force veteran and kept records of every race leading up to this goal, and he made it just before his 80th birthday next month.

His friends created a race bib with the special number on it and encouraged spectators to give welch a few extra cheers for his accomplishment.

Congrats Bill!