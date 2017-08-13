SARASOTA – Clark’s Self Defense in Sarasota hosted a back to school anti-bullying class to prepare kids for the school year this weekend.

But it was a little different than his normal self defense classes he teaches. This one focused on cyber bullying, and how kids can avoid dangers online from their peers or even adults.

“I think it’s really important now in 2017 that kids really get familiar with the threats out there… reporting it, talking to an adult, someone you trust, it’s also important not to respond or retaliate, you don’t wanna spread water on a grease fire. Because then they will take it and repost it”

He started the class by warming the kids up with some physical bullying scenarios, what to do if a bully imposes physical harm.

And then he sat them all down and taught them the importance of this internet safety.