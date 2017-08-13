SARASOTA COUNTY – We all know Sarasota County starts school tomorrow… But today you focused on what happens after the books are put away.

We have some tips you should keep in mind when looking for an after school program.

Learning shouldn’t necessarily stop when the school day ends. Roy Worth says it’s important to keep your kids’ brains working after they get off the bus.

“We offer an enhanced program where we actually pick kids up at their school, bring them back here for homework time, they get martial arts lessons”

They pick students up in their company bus or van but a lot of safety planning goes into it.

“Pull right into the bus lines, behind the regular school buses, do our checklist, make sure we’ve got everyone.”

He said when choosing your child’s after school program, safety should always come first.

“Whether its martial arts, cheer, gymnastics that they’ve done background checks, including fingerprinting, on their staff.”

And especially with a physical program like this one, that they are medically qualified.

“They have CPR first aid training.”

You should also prioritize safety when it comes to your wallet.

“The other thing to look for is hidden fees, that you may not know about.”

Ask these questions before you enroll.

“Is it one tuition that includes everything? Or are there testing fees maybe there’s tournaments and competitions that you may not know about up front.”

And something you may not even think to ask, is there a contract?

“Even if your child or you as a parent don’t wanna continue that program, sometimes you’re contractually obligated to finish out your term”

Its all about balance.

“They get their homework done and they get more out of it than just running around and playing and having a good time.”

And find one that makes your kids feel comfortable.

“You know we’ll get onto em like they’re our own kids in the discipline side of it, and hopefully one day we’ll even be invited to some of their weddings.”