SARASOTA COUNTY – School season is on the horizon and kids are prepping to dive into those books.

Newtown Estates Park hosted their second annual “Community Day” Sunday, August 13. Local elementary school kids were provided with backpacks and other school supplies.

Barbers plugged in their clippers to make the boys and girls look stylish before class starts.

President of Barbershop Men of Prayer Gregory Buchanan says they want to help families in need.

“We’re trying to bring the community together and also you know kids they want to look nice the first week of school first day of school so we come to offer things to them some of them may have trouble getting.”

Buchanan encourages more of the community to get involved in this type of aid.

We hope everyone has a great first day back at school!