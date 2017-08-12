SUNCOAST – Verizon reports a large area of the Suncoast experienced a service outage affecting cell phones. Areas affected included Venice, Bradenton, Nokomis, Sarasota, North Port, Osprey and Englewood beginning late Friday, August 11.

Saturday morning, a Verizon spokesperson released the following statement:

“The service interruption affecting the Sarasota and Bradenton areas was resolved at approximately 10:30 P.M. last (Friday) night. Our engineers are working tirelessly with our vendor partner to resolve the issue still impacting the Port Charlotte and Venice areas as quickly as possible.”

We reached out to Verizon who told us they do not know the amount of people affected.

A spokesperson further commented, “911 systems are not impacted. However, voice and data service is impacted in these areas so those customers would not be able to make calls from their devices until the issue is resolved.”

As an alternate way to reach 911, spokespersons suggest using a landline or other phone services to place calls. These alternate ways have also been confirmed by Sarasota County Emergency Services Media Relations representative, Ashley Lusby.

Verizon spokespersons says service was restored in the Port Charlotte and Venice areas by 11:30 A.M. Saturday. They say, “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience while the issue was being resolved.”