MOBILE, ALABAMA – It’s a double dose of national champion tennis players in the Krug household, twin brothers, Connor and Jake, are the doubles USTA National hard court tennis champions.

The 14-year-olds won in two sets, 6-1 and 7-5.

It was a 196 draw for the tournament in Mobile, Alabama, and Jake and Connor almost lost in the first round. They won 10-8 in a third set tiebreaker, and went on to win it all.

Last month their little sister, Ava, took home the national doubles clay court title.
So it goes, tennis runs in the family. The Krug’s mom, Sherri Vitale, was a tennis star at Notre Dame and their grandad, Dick Vitale, hits the courts almost daily in Lakewood Ranch.

Connor and Jake are getting ready to start their freshman year at ODA, and will continue to train with their tennis coach, Lance Luciani.

