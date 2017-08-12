VENICE – The Twig Warehouse is helping foster families get ready for back to school. Last month, 168 foster kids received clothes and shoes for free from The Twig Warehouse.

Christin Sanders opened her heart and home so a brother and sister would not be separated in foster care.

“My husband and I were married for a good 14 plus years and then no children and all of a sudden bam 2 kids,” said Sanders.

She became a foster mom to the kids last year.

“They already went through enough devastating life change, you know to lose your family, then to loose each other,” said Sanders.

The Twig warehouse is inspiring and meeting the needs of foster kids in a practical way.

Providing free clothes to foster children, Founder and Director Diane Weed says she wants them to feel empowered about their future.

“Where kids can shop and have choices in a time where they don’t have a lot of choices in their lives. I want all children to feel that way, that they are more than just their circumstances” said Weed.

280 pairs of shoes were donated to The Twig Warehouse to get ready for back to school.

Sanders says getting ready for back to school is stressful and this is a big help.

“With all the added cost of having children that you weren’t prepared for and not knowing what to do with them and trying to find every month they grow, every month they need new, it’s just been amazing lifted a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Sanders.

Sanders 9 year old foster child says he’s adjusting to his new home and enjoying this shopping trip.

Her life has changed for the better.

“Which we would have never seen ourselves doing a year ago but it couldn’t be any other way,” said Sanders.

Sanders is in the process of legally adopting the kids.