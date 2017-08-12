BRADENTON – Dogs have to overcome obstacles too in order live normal lives.

Canyon is just one dog ready for a adoption at the Humane Society of Manatee County. The organization tested new therapeutic stations for dogs Saturday, August 12.

Architecture for Animals provided the shelter with elevated walk steps, a moving platform and a pool with steps. The stations are designed to help dogs triumph over their fear and gain trust in order to become adoptable.

Executive director of the Humane Society of Manatee County Rick Yocum says he wants to keep pet adopters happy with their choice.

“These dogs need some extra work and we’re willing to put that extra work into each and every one of these dogs to make sure that once they are re-homed that they stay at the home.”

The Humane Society of Manatee County’s next event is called putting for pets. It is their golf outing to take place November 10 at University Park Country Club.

The event will raise funds for the shelter.