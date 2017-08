LEMON BAY – This football player having a better summer than Aguayo, Lemon Bay’s started Hayden Wolff picks up an offer from an SEC school.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the junior’s first and only offer right now, but it’s a good start.

Wolff attended many camps this summer including heading up to Pittsburgh for a camp by himself.

Sixteen-year-old showing his maturity, and that’s why Kentucky went ahead and offered, but other schools are showing interest too.