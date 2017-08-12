VENICE – A day grilling in the backyard ends in a fire and one woman rushed to the hospital.

The Sarasota Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on Redfern Road in Venice at around 2:20 P.M. Saturday, August 12. They say the fire started from a propane tank on a gas grill, spreading to the house, causing damage to the back and the attic.

A woman was injured from a flash fire and taken to Venice Hospital. Battalion Chief Robert Bennett says firefighters were able to contain the fire.

“We stopped the fire from going all the way through the attic they kept it to the back of the house. They dealt with the venting propane tank that was still venting propane once we got here. They mitigated that. They made it safe.”

The fire is still under investigation.