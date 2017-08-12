SARASOTA – An update in a Suncoast house fire… Sarasota resident Judy O’Brien-Klauber’s home caught fire Tuesday, August 8th. She ran into the burning building to save her labradoodle.

As a result, she was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Her burns were so severe she was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she is currently being treated.

Friends and family set up a Go Fund Me page and hope for the community’s help.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.