TAMPA – The Bucs kicker battle is over, Roberto Aguayo is waived Saturday after a disappointing pre-season debut against the Bengals Friday night.

The 2016 second-round pick drafted out of Florida State missed an extra point kick and 47 yard field goal in the 23–12 loss to Cincinnati.

Tampa Bay is now moving forward with veteran kicker, Nick Folk.

Aguayo only lasting one season with Tampa after the team traded up in the second round last year to select the Seminole product. And it was a struggle from there, he missed nine of 31 field goal attempts and two of 34 extra point tries.

