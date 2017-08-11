TAMPA – A Brandon woman is charged with 3 counts of DUI Manslaughter after authorities say she caused a chain reaction crash that killed 3 people on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa last night.

Tampa Police say Amber Nicole Perera was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and touched off a chain reaction of crashes around 4 Thursday afternoon.

The driver was traveling eastbound and veered into the grass median, causing a second car to cross the median into oncoming traffic.

The second car entered the westbound lane, struck two vehicles and burst into flames.

All three occupants of the eastbound car died at the scene.

Police say Perera left the scene but was apprehended shortly afterwards

She is also charged leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury or death.