SARASOTA – A Pearl Harbor survivor, who called the Suncoast his home, died peacefully Friday morning.

John Seelie, was believed to have been the last remaining eyewitness to Japan’s bombing run on wheeler field.

A member of the 25th infantry division’s 65th engineer combat battalion, Seelie had just reported for guard duty when Japanese warplanes began the December 7th 1941, attack that would thrust the united states into World War II.

Seelie died at Tidwell hospice in Port Charlotte.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but they are being planned for his hometown of Cleveland.