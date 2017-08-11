Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two robberies this morning.

An armed robber entered the Circle K on 53rd Ave east taking property from the store before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing all black and a white mask.

45 minutes later a suspect fitting the same description entered the Burger King on Cortez Road West and demanded cash, the manager complied and stuffed an undisclosed amount of cash into a bag.

There were no injured reported at either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the manatee county sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.