Sarasota- An appellate court is set to resolve an impasse between the Sarasota County Sheriff and a judge.

The hearing, held in Stetson University’s Tampa law center, is between Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and 12th circuit Chief Judge Charles Williams. According to the Herald Tribune, the case centers on what constitutes a courthouse and the sheriff’s role in screening for weapons, including guns, in non-court facilities. It started when knight pulled his deputies out of all non-courtroom facilities operated by the court. Williams sent the sheriff an administrative order, telling the sheriff to return the deputies to their former screening stations. After he received the order, knight sent a 70-page petition, which Williams asked the DCA to deny, prompting him to ask the appellate court to intervene. The case could impact court/sheriff relations throughout the state.