SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Culver’s at 7250 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

SNN and Culver’s are teaming up for the “Stuff The Bus” school-supply drive. Many Suncoast students start the school year off without the necessary supplies to be successful in the classroom.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is identifying students who need help.

You can help by dropping off school supplies at Sarasota area Culver’s locations through Aug. 16. You receive a free scoop of custard when you drop off at least two supplies, such as pencils and paper.

Jenny Craig, the owner of the Culver’s location in the 7200 block of South Tamiami Trail, talks about the program during the segment.

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.