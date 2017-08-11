MANATEE- Reward is being offered in last week’s Bayshore Gardens double homicide.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of two men on Harvard Avenue on August 5th.

The manatee county sheriff’s office says, an argument escalated into gunfire.

Rodney Williams of Tampa and Keith Lamar Jones of Jacksonville were shot to death.

The mc-so says a woman reportedly returned to the home at about 3:55 a.m. Saturday, and was accosted by four men including Jones, who took her inside the house and forced her into a bedroom.

When her boyfriend and two other men returned to the home, they confronted the four men. That’s when shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.