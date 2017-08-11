Manatee,Sarasota-The company behind plans to redevelop the old Colony Beach and Tennis Resort on Longboat Key has settled multi-year litigation.

Chuck Whittall, President of Unicorp said Thursday that Unicorp and the Colony Association had withdrawn the lawsuits that had been among barriers to the project.

According to the Herald Tribune, There’s still one other piece of litigation, between the Colony Association, which represents the condo owners, and a family that owns condos at the Colony, and that issue also will have to be settled before anything can be developed on the property.

Whittall said he expects the plans to go before the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board in October and the Longboat Key Commission in November.

He is hopeful the project will break ground in 2018 and open in early 2021.