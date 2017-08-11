Manatee-Aqua by Bay fails to get the planning board’s approval.

The Manatee County Planning Commission Recommended denial of the controversial Aqua by the Bay development. Citing concerns about building heights and whether the project followed Manatee’s Growth Management Plan.

According to the Herald Tribune, Environmentalists and others who spoke during the public comment portion of the public hearing objected to the Bayfront Development.

A previous development proposal was turned down because it included a marina on Sarasota Bay and channel that environmentalists and Cortez fishermen said would harm vital fisheries.

The latest plans for Aqua by the Bay include no marina, but it would have 2 and a half mile, constructed waterway that would separate mangroves from the mainland.

The Manatee County commission will now consider the project Wednesday at 9 am.