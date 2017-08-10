Sarasota-The shark dragging video and other social media postings are being investigated by the State Attorney’s Office.

Over the past couple of weeks, this infamous video clip has enraged animal lovers worldwide.

One of the culprits, identified by People Magazine as Michael Wenzel, also has a history of animal abuse allegations.

Assistant State Attorney “Andrew Van Sickle” told the Herald-Tribune Wednesday, they are also reviewing photos and videos of other potential crimes committed by one or more of the men in the shark-dragging video.

The State Attorney’s Office is working closely with FWC on this investigation