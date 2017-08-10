Sarasota- Sarasota Memorial tops the region in a U.S. News ranking of best hospitals.

According to the herald tribune, SMH was recognized Tuesday in the annual U.S. News “Best Hospitals” report as the eighth best acute health care facility in Florida, and cited for high performance nationally in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery. It was also listed as “top performing” in all nine common procedures and conditions evaluated by the report: including colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, and heart failure. That makes it one of only 48 hospitals out of 4,500 in the United States to achieve this overall high quality, and one of four in the state. Congratulations!