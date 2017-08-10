SARASOTA- Gwendolyn Atkins dedicated her life to helping others.

She was the third African American nurse working for Sarasota County Public Health. She paved the way and broke barriers for the African American Community.

Lance Shabazz has 3 daughters who are registered nurses and the impact Atkins had in the community.

“It’s a big lost because nurses are very very important to be a volunteer and nurse in this community for so long it’s a big big lost for this community,” said Shabazz.

She passed away unexpectedly Saturday from complications after a knee replacement. She was 81.

Nadine Cherry and Atkins were friends for 30 years.

“Met all types of needs, if you needed housing, if you needed food. Whatever that need was she was so resourceful in being able to direct us in the right direction,” said Cherry.

Jimmy Laza is a HIV Prevention Specialist at Community AID network. He says the work Atkins did was vital to help the Newtown Community receive and understand health services.

“Things that she did, and what we do is pretty much combined and how we can get this battle and get these tools to the ground field,” said Laza.

Atkins dedicated her time and talents to helping others. But Cherry is going to miss hearing Atkins’s voice.

“We talked almost Sunday, every Sunday. If I missed her we played phone tag but every Sunday we talked,” said Cherry.