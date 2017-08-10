Charlotte-A fired Pizza Hut employee is arrested in Charlotte County after refusing to leave the establishment.

That was the case for 25 year old Delano Mathurin, who was recently fired from his role at the pizza chain.

According to WFLA, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an incident in the restaurant in the 3-thousand block of Tamiami Trail.

The caller said the former employee was in a back office, and told the manager he wasn’t going to leave.

Deputies told Mathurin he would be arrested for trespassing, but he said he wasn’t going anywhere.

Mathurin was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing.

He was booked into the Charlotte County jail.