SARASOTA COUNTY- Sarasota County Schools has introduced a new mobile app to help keep parents and community members informed about district news, events and other information. The free app is designed for smartphones and tablets.

Parents can download at the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

On the app, parents can choose specific schools to follow, access district calendars and lunch menus, keep up with their favorite school sports teams and see news and social media posts from the district, all in one place.

Users can also access the district’s Student and Parent Portal to track grades and attendance.

“It’s a one-stop shop for parents,” says Joe Binswanger, director of information technology for Sarasota County Schools.

“The app gives us the ability to aggregate the various pieces of information that a parent would need or want to successfully be able to support their student in their educational career.”

The app took about three months to create and underwent a soft launch among district staff members at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Each school in the district will help distribute information about the new app to its parent population as students return to school.