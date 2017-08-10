Sarasota- Newtown community presence Gwen Atkins is being remembered for her dedication.

According to the herald tribune, Atkins died unexpectedly Saturday at 81 from complications following a knee replacement. As the third black woman to work as a nurse for the Sarasota County Health Department, at a time when health services were still segregated, Atkins paved the way for the many who came after her. Even after she retired, she was a steady and passionate presence in the community. Services will be this weekend followed by a gathering at the Robert l. Taylor Community Complex.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Atkins’ name to the American Cancer Society, Florida A&M University National Alumni Association Sarasota/Manatee Chapter or the Shining Light Church’s Food Bank.