LONGBOAT KEY – In a press conference Thursday, August 10, Longboat Police Chief Pete Cumming said Darryl Hanna , Jr. entered the Zota Beach Resort last Friday with intent to rob and murder.

The 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday, August 9, at his residence in Bradenton

Hanna is accused of killing security guard Kevin Carter and night front desk manager Timothy Hurley, who were shot at the Zota Beach Resort in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to Police Chief Pete Cumming, Hanna had been employed as a security guard at the resort but resigned the same day as the murder took place.

Hanna is charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Armed Robbery.