Scooter Gennett is in a mini-slump and he had the day off yesterday. That day off seemed to invigorate him as the Reds took on the Padres this afternoon.

The Reds got the lead, and Gennett came up with the bases-loaded and hit his second grand-slam of the season as the Reds won 10-3.

The SHS grad now has 19 homers on the season with 64 RBI.